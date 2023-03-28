Track spring workouts with Amazfit’s GTR 2 smartwatch with 14-day battery at $105

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch for $104.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. These days, the GTR 2 goes for $120 normally, though before 2023 it retailed for $180. Today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, only being beaten by a drop to $86 back in September. If you’re not interested in spending hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch, then the GTR 2 is a solid choice for you. While it might not sport the same design of the Apple Watch, you’ll find that this smartwatch still features tracking for swimming, workouts, and even 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen saturation measurement. Of course, the GTR 2 is waterproof up to 50 meters and can go as long as 14 days between charges, ensuring that you’re ready to go for off-grid spring campouts without worry about plugging in. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Now, if you’re looking for something a bit more premium, then consider Google’s new Pixel Watch that’s on sale for an all-time low right now. Down $51 from its normal rate of $350, you’ll spend $299 for the latest smartwatch from Google. As the company’s first wearable, you’ll find that it offers a slew of fitness tracking functions backed by Fitbit Activity Tracking, ensuring you’re ready to keep on track with spring workouts.

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 2. Ask questions, get translations, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more. Also, you can answer calls on your smart watch via the built-in microphone and speaker upon the connection to your phone via Bluetooth. The GTR 2 is equipped with a powerful 471mAh battery that can last 14 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you wherever your exercise takes you. Control mobile music playback through GTR 2 and transfer your favorite songs to this smart watch which has a massive 3GB of local music storage.

