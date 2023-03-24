Google’s new Pixel Watch drops to $299 all-time low with $51 off spring discount

Best Buy is now offering the new Google Pixel Watch for $299.99 shipped in all four colorways. Over at Amazon, the price drops $1 lower down to $299. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking $51 in savings as well as only the second discount of the year. Beating our previous mention from the beginning of 2023 by an extra $1, today’s offer is the best of the year and matching the all-time low. With spring workouts now on the mind, today’s Google Pixel Watch discount is the perfect chance to outfit your Pixel handset with some added fitness tracking tech. Google’s very first wearable arrives with the latest version of Wear OS and comes backed by Fitbit Activity Tracking on top of monitoring sleep and heart rate. Some more novel inclusions like heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech round out the experience. Plus, our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles eligible for the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $43, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

While you’ll find plenty of spring discounts now up for grabs in our Google guide this morning, the real savings as we head into the weekend are on the latest Google Pixel 7/Pro. These handsets are now more affordable than ever with discounts down to as low as $499 with upwards of $100 or more in savings in tow.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

