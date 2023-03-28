Belkin’s popular 3-in-1 15W MagSafe stand hits $127 in up to 30% off spring accessory sale

Belkin has launched its latest sale today, joining in on the spring savings by taking as much as 30% off an assortment of its latest Apple accessories. Ranging from chargers to streamline your nightstand to Thunderbolt hubs and more mobile gear, applying code SS23 at checkout will drop prices on everything from this landing page. Shipping is free across the board, too. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently-refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $127.49. Down from $150, you’re looking at over $22 in savings as well as the first discount in months. It matches our previous mention from a New Year’s sale, and is the best discount available so far in 2023.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Other top picks from Belkin’s spring sale:

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Belkin sale over on the shop’s landing page. Just don’t forget to apply the code above to lock-in the savings. For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

