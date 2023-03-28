This new 360-degree full-view dash camera has built-in driver safety functions, more

An up and comer in the dash cam market, 70mai, just made its latest model available for purchase. This time around, you’ll find that the Omni, as it’s called, features a 360-degree view so that way there’s no blind spots at all when looking back at recordings. It features self-developed technology that captures all angles around your vehicle when driving. Packed full of features, this dash camera could be the difference between knowing what happened in an accident and not. Keep reading to learn more.

Record your surroundings with the 70mai Dash Cam Omni

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni is the company’s latest model, featuring a 360-degree full view for recording alongside a 340-degree swivel design and 140-degree lens. Utilizing AI motion detection, this dash camera can accurately detect suspicious behaviors when parked and trigger emergency recording toward that direction if needed.

The AI, however, doesn’t end at knowing when to record if you’re parked. There’s also advanced driver assistance features here, which can help alert you should you begin to depart a lane, approach a vehicle too fast, have a bike next to you, see pedestrians ahead, and more. This can really help you stay safer on the road without having to purchase a new vehicle.

On top of those features, there’s 24-hour parking surveillance, which ensures that the camera is always at the ready even if you aren’t driving. If the Omni deems anything emergent, then it’ll lock that recording and prevent it from being overwritten, as well.

70mai’s Dash Cam Omni isn’t all about the safety features, though. There’s also several other functions that are great just for your average drive. There’s Night Owl Vision here which is powered by an HDR chip which allows it to see in the dark, making it a great choice for both day and night driving. There’s also a time lapse recording function which can compress 30 minutes of footage into just one minute which helps to get a general overview of your drive or even crucial moments. You’ll also find that this dash camera features built-in GPS tracking to record your speed and location as well.

You can purchase the 70mai Dash Cam Omni for $199.99 from Amazon starting today.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you don’t have a dash camera, then you need to get one. Earlier this year, my wife and I were involved in a car accident, and having a dash camera gave us footage of what happened before and after both for peace of mind knowing what happened and to have on hand should the need arise with insurance.

The latest 70mai Omni model seems to be a solid choice for those who want a full-featured dash camera to add to their vehicle. It records 360-degrees, has driver assistance functions, and even built-in GPS to track your speed and location.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!