Save 31% on Optoma’s true 4K UHD38x home theater and gaming Projector at $999 low

Amazon is now offering the Optoma UHD38x True 4K Home Theater and Gaming Projector for $999 shipped. Normally going for $1,449, this 31% discount or solid $450 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model while being the third drop to date. With 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels, the UHD38x can project a 4,000-lumen image onto your wall which will fight through tough lighting conditions. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside an enhanced gaming mode that allows you to play at 1080p 240Hz for a 4.2ms response time. As this model is a standard throw unit, you will need a 13.1-foot wall offset to cast a 120-inch screen, though you’ll have 1.1x zoom and up to 40-degree vertical keystone correction for adjustable placement. The dual HDMI 2.0 inputs allow you to have your gaming console connected and a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick, having access to your favorite streaming apps. Head below for more.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Want to upgrade your existing TV instead of grabbing a projector? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model LG G2 Series 65-inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV marked down to $1,798 with an included $180 Visa gift card. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 OLED gallery-style smart TV “that leaves virtually no gap when you hang” it on the wall. It features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR to power through your gaming setup on top of Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Apple HomeKit gear and AirPlay 2 support combine with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and three USB ports.

Optoma UHD38x True 4K Home Theater Projector features:

LAG-FREE GAMING: Ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 4.2ms response time at 1080p, 16ms at 4K UHD, for the lowest input lag on a 4K projector

HDR & HLG COMPATIBLE: Enjoy brighter whites and deeper black levels for an enhanced viewing experience of images and videos, enabled by HDR10 & HLG technologies

ULTRA-BRIGHT: Enjoy 4,000 lumens of brightness in your home theater room, family room, gaming room – or even outdoors for backyard movie nights

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!