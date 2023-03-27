Score LG’s 120Hz 65-inch OLED Gallery Smart TV and a $180 gift card for $1,797 ($580+ off)

Buy Dig is now offering a holiday-worthy deal on the 2022 model LG G2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV. Joining an extended 4-year warranty and $180 in bonus Visa gift cards, Buy Dig now has it down at $1,796.99 shipped. Regularly $2,200 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $1,800, this model just got marked down to the same $1,797 at Amazon without the extras. Today’s deal delivers up to $580+ in savings and is the best price we can find. This is also $200 under our December mention that came with a $150 gift card. You’re looking at LG’s 2022 OLED gallery-style smart TV “that leaves virtually no gap when you hang” it on the wall. It features a 120Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VRR to power through your gaming setup on top of Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Apple HomeKit gear and AirPlay 2 support combine with four HDMI 2.1 inputs, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and three USB ports. More details below.

But if you’re not in the market for a larger flagship display or something for your main space, the latest price drops we are tracking on Amazon’s 4-Series 4K Fire TVs are great for smaller bedrooms, the lake house, and really anywhere you might not need one with all the bells and whistles. Pricing starts at just $240 shipped right now to deliver the best deals in months.

Speaking of which, Amazon also just unveiled new sizes of its Omni series model as well as a new entry-level category known as the 2-Series Smart 4K Fire TVs. All of the details you need on those are in our recent launch coverage and be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for more discounts.

LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Smart TV features:

Experience our brightest OLED ever in a stunning new gallery design that hugs the wall* for the ultimate balance of form and function to bring you the most premium TV entertainment experience possible. LG Brightness Booster Max works with our a9 processor and advanced picture algorithms to give you our brightest OLED performance. Make the impossible possible with our latest α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching. With no backlight to dull their impact, over 8 million self-lit pixels achieve deep blacks for crisp contrast, so you can see subtle details.

