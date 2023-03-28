Portable 500GB 1,000+ MB/s SSDs now start from just $43: SanDisk Extreme, Seagate, more

We have now spotted some solid deals on 500GB portable solid-state drives alongside the ongoing batch of larger capacity models. First up, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $73.99 shipped. This model sold for as much as $105 over the last year and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at slightly below the $76 sale price via Best Buy. Regularly $90 directly from Western Digital, today’s deal is also $1 under our previous mention. The 1TB model is still down at the $90 Amazon all-time low as well. The SanDisk Extreme is not the most affordable option out there, but prices have really come down over the last year and it is one of the better made models we have tested. It delivers NVMe performance at up to 1,050MB/s with a rubberized protective housing. This model also features 2-meter drop protection as well as IP55 water- and dust-resistance and a handy carabiner clip loop. More deals and details below. 

When it comes to the 500GB capacity we are also tracking a solid deal on the Seagate Expansion Portable SSD for $42.99 shipped. Regularly $85 and fetching at least $70 for almost all of 2022, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the same price you’ll find on the slightly slower Crucial X6 variant. The Seagate Expansion can’t quite reach the speeds or match the rugged build on the Extreme model above, but it’s 1000MB/s transfer rate is quite close and it’s a far more affordable option as well. 

Check out this deal on LaCie’s mini 5TB portable HDD, but you’ll also want to browse through the rest of the ongoing SSD options we have on sale below as well:

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2 meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance (3) mean this tough drive can take a beating
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption (2)
  • Back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smart phones

