LaCie’s mini 5TB portable HDD delivers rugged backup storage on sale for $140 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently matched at B&H, this is $40 of the going rate and a new 2023 Amazon low. While we have seen a few very fleeting price drops for less in the past at Amazon, today’s deal is the best we can find and a notable option for folks looking to score some protected portable storage without spending SSD money. There are less expensive options out there, like the WD 5TB Elements Portable HDD, but you’re not going to get the “all-terrain durability of drop-, crush-, and water-resistance” of the bumper frame LaCie provides here. It’s not going to reach the speeds of its portable solid-state cousins either, but it does make for a rugged 5TB backup solution for spring and summer adventures this year without breaking the bank. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can land 5TB of HDD storage for less by way of something like the WD Elements line. You can land 5TB of storage for $110 shipped, saving you an additional $30 over the more robust and rugged model above.

Prefer to take the speedy SSD route instead? There are plenty of major deals live ahead of World Backup Day in the portable SSD category, one of which being these offers on the popular SanDisk Extreme lineup. Once a premium purchase, prices on these fantastic solutions have dropped dramatically with deals now starting from $74 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD features:

Travel with a massive capacity of up to 5TB in an ultra compact portable external hard Drive

For those who have a need for Speed, seamlessly connect to usb 3. 0 computers and transfer content Fast with speeds of up to 130MB/s

Trek confidently with an external Hard Drive that offers all terrain durability of drop, crush, and water resistance

Take advantage of a complimentary one month membership to the Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included two year limited

