Score a huge 55% in savings on Totallee’s branding-free iPhone 14 cases from $17.50

Totallee, best known for its branding-free ultra minimalist iPhone cases, has now kicked off a notable spring sale. And it’s a big one. In fact, you can now score 55% off just about all of its iPhone 14 covers, including both the solid colorways and the clear models. That’s even better than the fleeting 50% Black Friday offer we tracked last year, one of the best deals we have ever seen the brand offer, and prices that put its covers on par with some of the more than budget-friendly brands out there. Head below for a closer look and mode details.

Totallee  iPhone 14 Case Spring Sale:

As we mentioned above, just about all colorways and styles are marked down by a massive 55% right now. This sale comes by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront where you can enjoy the perks of your Prime membership as well. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set on these cases in our our launch coverage as well as over in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here and our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases. Then check out the deals below:

Some of the brand’s accessories are also marked down below the 2022 Black Friday prices:

Prefer to go the first-party route? We are still tracking a host of deals on Apple’s iPhone 14 cases starting at just over $30. But you’ll need to act fast as select colorways and styles are slowing starting to jump back to full price. Get a closer look while you still can right here

Totallee iPhone 14 Case features:

Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 14 Pro…Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 14 Pro case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company.

