CORSAIR’s Optical-Mechanical K70 PRO RGB Gaming Keyboard falls 44% to new low of $100

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 44% discount or solid $80 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this keyboard model, beating our previous mention by $30. The CORSAIR OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches implemented here bring “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel” alongside the brand’s AXON technology which allows this keyboard to poll with your computer at up to 8,000Hz while scanning keys at 4,000Hz. This same technology will also provide “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing” for the per-key backlighting which will all be controlled in the iCUE software. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Be sure to check out our review of the CHERRY MX Blue model to get a better idea of what to expect and keep reading below.

While you’re not saving any cash here, the K70 PRO RGB is unlikely to stay this low for long. You could instead go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100. Instead of the Optical-Mechanical switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you been looking to get into the PC gaming scene? We’re currently tracking the Acer Predator Orion 5000 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,800, the new all-time low price. While you might not be ready to build a gaming PC, this is a great way to jump head-first into the world of high-end desktops with relative ease. As a pre-built system, this computer has the i7-12700F 12-core processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (which can be expanded up to 64GB), 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a 2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD as well. All of this pairs well with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card to deliver a solid gaming experience basically in any game you’ll come across.

CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard delivers cutting-edge performance, equipped with hyper-fast CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches and CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Win in style with an iconic aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting topped by durable PBT double-shot keycaps, easy to take on the go with a detachable USB Type-C cable. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming, key remaps, and more, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum multi-function volume roller offer convenient control over media.

