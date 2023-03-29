Govee’s 32.8-foot Outdoor RGBIC LED Bluetooth Lightstrip drops 29% to new low of $50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering a 32.8-foot roll of Outdoor RGBIC LED Bluetooth Lightstrip for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount or solid $20 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this roll, beating the previous low by an additional dollar. We did see this strip go as high as $89 in the past few months, but it has more regularly sat around $70. While you won’t be able to connect this strip to your Wi-Fi network, you will be able to control the lights with the Govee Home app over Bluetooth. This app will give you access to 64 different pre-made scenes with the ability to customize the lighting thanks to the RGBIC technology Govee uses. The lights can even react and dance to music with 16 different modes there. The strip itself is IP65 rated so they can remain up even in bad weather, though you will need to keep the power adapter in a dry place as it is not water resistant. Head below for more.

Looking to light up your office instead? You could grab Govee’s 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Like the outdoor lightstrip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to music so you can have reactive lighting while gaming.

Looking to light up your office instead? You could grab Govee's 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Like the outdoor lightstrip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to music so you can have reactive lighting while gaming.

Govee Outdoor RGBIC LED Lightstrip features:

Smart App Control: Connect to Govee Home app via Bluetooth to power your outdoor led lights on/off, adjust brightness, change colors, set timer function. Suitable for Easter decor

16 Million DIY Colors: Govee Home App provides 16 million colors and a DIY feature to personalize the outdoor LED lights. Jazz up your outdoor easter decorations at the touch of a button to add life to your balcony, roof, garden, etc

RGBIC Lighting Effect: Govee RGBIC technology allows you to personalize each outdoor strip light segment to display a larger variety of colors. Enhance outdoor look with govee outdoor led strip lights and help your house stand out.

