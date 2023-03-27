Amazon’s latest Echo smart speaker with built-in Matter hub falls to $65 (2023 low, save 35%)

Amazon today is now offering the best price of the year on its latest Echo smart speaker. The 4th generation of its flagship offering arrives at $64.99 shipped in three different styles and is now down from $100. That 35% in savings is delivering the lowest price of the year as well as one of the first chances to save period in 2023. It comes within $15 of the all-time low, which was last set back in December as a rehash of the Black Friday price. While Amazon just refreshed the lower end of its smart speaker lineup, this 4th generation model is still the latest flagship offering and arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. There’s also a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for directly connecting smart home devices. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to drop to a newer model with a less capable sound experience, Even though it isn’t on sale, the new Echo Dot 5th Gen is still a more affordable option at $50 right now. Amazon’s new Echo Dot 5th Gen arrives with much of the same spherical design we’ve seen in the past, but packs some improved tech to justify the refresh. Inside is a new sound system that makes this the best sounding Echo Dot to date with clearer vocals and deeper bass.

Over in our smart home guide, there are plenty of other ways to cash in on the savings. We have quite a notable assortment of discounts on gear for either of the Alexa speakers to control, from ambient lighting to smart plugs, sensors, and other essentials that every smart home owner should have.

Amazon Echo features:

Talk about well-rounded. Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and a temperature sensor. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room.

