Ninja’s 2022 Smart 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill just dropped back down to the $170 low ($110 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $169.99 shipped. This one launched in 2022 as one of the latest air fryer grills in the brand’s lineup at $280. It has seen a handful of price drops since then and is now $10 under our previous mention for the lowest price we can find. It very briefly hit $170 earlier this month before quickly going out of stock and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a combo indoor grill and air fryer that can also roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. An included Foodi smart thermometer allows home cooks to choose from rare to well-done as desired with four protein settings and nine customizable one-touch doneness level options. Inside the box, you’ll find a ceramic-coated, removable grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot, all of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. More details below.

COSORI makes a somewhat comparable model that comes in for even less if you’re not partial to the Ninja presets and branding though. This model, for example, delivers an 8-in-1 indoor air fryer grill that that sells for $136 shipped on Amazon with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility in tow.

Elsewhere in home goods and kitchen deals, we are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Cuisinart Auto cold brewer just in time for iced coffee season. Now at least 30% off its going rate, this model typically sells for $55 and can go for as much as $100. But you can bring one home right now for $39 shipped with all of the details you need on this offer waiting right here in yesterday’s coverage.

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill features:

Updated, sleek design with the same functions & benefits. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enables you to achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done with 4 protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it at the touch of a button with no more guesswork, hassle-free. Uses 500°F of hot cyclonic air and 500°F grill grate to perfectly cook or char grill your food with char-grilled marks and delicious flavors.

