Cuisinart Auto cold brewer does it in 25 mins. at $39 Amazon all-time low (30% off)

Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

We are fast approaching cold brew season and Amazon just knocked the Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker down to $39.01 shipped. This model is regularly $55 and sometimes much more than that – it fetched as much as $100 for most of last year. Today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll find some of those pitcher-style cold brew makers that you load and leave over night for less than this, but this model can whip up some iced coffee in at “as little as 25-45 minutes.” Features include a strength selection, removable water tank, coffee filter basket, and all removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, you can save even more by opting for one of those sort of set it and forget it models instead. This Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, for example, comes in at just $14.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and will deliver much of the same product as the model above, if you’re willing to wait. 

On the more high-end and traditional side of things, we are also tracking some of the best deals of the year in Instant brand’s coffee makers. Both the Dual Pod Plus and the more streamlined Solo models are marked down right now starting from $75 shipped. Swing by our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking deals. 

Cuisinart DCB-10P1 Auto Cold Brew Coffeemaker features:

  • 7-cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid makes ready-to-drink cold brew Coffee in as little as 25-45 minutes
  • Strength Selector for mild (25 min), medium(35 min) and bold(45 min)
  • Clear brewing chamber; removable water tank and Coffee filter basket for easy filling and cleaning
  • Coffee release lever with indicator light. MC Cubic Feet: 1.569
  • Glass carafe can be used to store Coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks
  • All removable parts are dishwasher safe; Limited 3-year warranty

