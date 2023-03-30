Cook for the family on Kamado Joe’s Big Joe II charcoal grill on sale for a 2023 low of $1,599

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Big Joe II Charcoal Grill with Cart and Shelves for $1,599 shipped. Typically $1,899 this year so far, today’s deal comes in at $300 under that and marks the lowest price of 2023 so far. Perfect for the premium outdoor cooking setup, this charcoal grill features a patented, all-aluminum, no-rust, rain-proof control tower top vent that’s designed to maintain consistent airflow while you cook. There’s new double-thick wire mesh fiberglass gasket that keeps the lid air-tight and lasts for 10 times as long as normal gaskets, according to Kamado. You’ll also find the air lift hinge makes the dome lid easier to pick up, and the divide and conquer flexible cooking system delivers multi-level grilling with ease. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash by opting instead for the Char-Griller Akorn Jr Kamado Charcoal Grill for $169. Delivering a similar experience to what you’d get from the Big Joe II above, this charcoal grill is for those who are on a tighter budget but still want features such as dual dampers, a heat gauge, and 14-inch cooking diameter. The outside is comprised of triple wall steel and provides even heat and holds it “like ceramic” according to Char-Griller.

For a more premium experience, consider picking up the Konnected Joe from Kamado that was announced earlier this month. It sets the standard for connected charcoal grills and is available for pre-order right now. Coming in at just $100 more than the Big Joe II, the Konnected Joe is a great upgrade for your outdoor space, though it’s slightly smaller then what you’ll get from today’s lead deal, even though it’s more feature-packed.

Kamado Joe Big Joe II Charcoal Grill features:

If you like to entertain, big Joe is your grill. The big Joe II sets a new standard for craftsmanship & innovation. The big Joe features a thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke & moisture at any temperature. Beneath the easy-open lid, a large cooking surface Crafted from commercial-grade 304 stainless steel provides ample space for burgers & brats for the team or rib-eyes for the Reunion. Other standard features include the DIVIDE & conquer flexible cooking system, a sturdy iron cart, a precision ventilation dial & a patented slide-out ash drawer for easy access & cleaning.

