Konnected Joe from Kamado sets the standard for connected charcoal grills, pre-order now

If you’ve heard of a kettle grill, then it’s likely you know the Kamado Joe namesake. Well, the iconic grill brand has finally entered the digital age with the introduction of the Konnected Joe. Here’s the thing that’s interesting: the Konnected Joe is still a charcoal-powered grill that uses all-new digital features to take your outdoor cooking setup to the next level. Ready to find out all this new grill brings to the table? Keep reading to find out more.

Kamado’s Konnected Joe offers temperatures from 200 to 700 degrees

While typical Kamado Joe cookers require manual lighting of the charcoal, the Konnected Joe takes that to a new level with a “hassle-free charcoal ignition.” This comes from Kamado’s Automatic Fire Starter that lights the charcoal with the push of a button, meaning your grill will be ready to use in “under 15 minutes.” The onboard Kontrol System, which includes the Kontrol Board digital display, Kontrol Fan, and Kontrol Tower top vent, helps to maintain total temperature control throughout the entire cook.

As part of the Kontrol System, you’ll be able to dial the temperature of the Konnected Joe from 200°F to 700°F. This large of a temperature range allows you to do things like smoke a meal low-and-slow or get it up nice and hot for searing the perfect steak, all with the push of a button. There’s also the ability to monitor up to three meat probes at one time, ensuring your meal is perfectly cooked before opening the lid.

In fact, there’s even an Automatic Cook Mode, which offers you step-by-step instructions on the Kontrol Board to get a tailored experience, or just use the Classic Cook Mode to fully control it yourself. There’s also a smartphone app that allows you to adjust and monitor the grill temperature, meat probes, and cook time, making this an even more connected experience.

Then, on the typical Kamado side, there’s a slide-out ashtray for easy cleanup, an Air Lift hinge for reduced dome weight, and the two-tier Dive & Conquer design for “cooking flexibility.”

The Konnected Joe from Kamado Joe will cost you $1,699, and you can pre-order it now for delivery in June.

9to5Toys’ Take

Kamado has essentially created a digital smoker but charcoal-powered instead of pellet, and I love it. While very much a high-end outdoor cooker, the Konnected Joe will take your outdoor grilling station to the next level for sure. All of the features that Kamado has put into this cooker make it the grill to beat when it comes to charcoal cooking and will hopefully set the standard for other companies to follow.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!