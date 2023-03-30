Dreo’s Nomad One S Tower Fan integrates with Alexa/Assistant for hands-free control at $70

Amazon is currently offering the Dreo Nomad One S Alexa Tower Fan for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 13% discount or solid $10 price drop is the first of the year, matches the third-best price we’ve seen, and comes within $4.50 of the all-time low set back in December. This 36-inch tower fan can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network to allow for remote control from anywhere alongside integration with Alexa and Assistant for hands-free control. You can adjust the fan speed and the mode with just voice commands. The compact design of this fan makes it easy to position just about anywhere within your room and only generates 34dB of noise on the lowest fan speed so you can sleep peacefully. There is a basic filter located around the back which can be washed off when it becomes clogged. Head below for more.

If you want to have some smart home integration in an air purifier instead, you could instead go with the Govee Smart Air Purifier for $60.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get Alexa and Assistant integration with a HEPA H13 filter to trap airborne particulates. It has a 360-degree air intake to process the air of a 904-square foot room every hour with four different fan speeds that can be set on the purifier itself or through the Govee app. You can even set a schedule for the purifier to follow, like for it to only be on while you’re out of the house, using the app.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. We’re currently tracking the iTouchless 13-Gallon Automatic Touchless Trash Can marked down to $55, the best price we can find. On top of optional odor filtration, this model delivers a stainless steel trash can to your kitchen or elsewhere with a 13-gallon capacity and a 12-inch lid opening. Built-in motion sensor tech also allows for hygienic touch-free opening, which can come in handy when cooking and really just anytime. It is powered via four D batteries or with an optional AC adapter that is sold separately.

Dreo Nomad One S Alexa Tower Fan features:

Smart Fan Control: Forgot to turn-off the fan before leaving. Control your fan from anywhere with your smartphone. The Dreo App gives access to all Dreo devices at once from any room or even while you are away. Take convenience to the next level with the new voice command powered by Alexa and Google assistant.

Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo’s all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan exhilarates every inch of air in your living space moving air up to 24ft/s.

Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner and cut the extra cooling costs during hot days.

