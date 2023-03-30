iTouchless motion sensor steel trash cans from $24: Kitchen 13-gallon and more up to 54% off

Woot has now launched a notable sale event iTouchless stainless steel trash cans with motions sensor tech and more. One standout has the iTouchless 13-Gallon Automatic Touchless Trash Can down at $54.99 with free shipping for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Regularly $90 and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best we can find. This is also well under the $81 Amazon low and the smaller 12-gallon simplehuman variant that fetches $200. On top of optional odor filtration, this model delivers a stainless steel trash can to your kitchen or elsewhere with a 13-gallon capacity and a 12-inch lid opening. Built-in motion sensor tech also allows for hygienic touch-free opening, which can come in handy when cooking and really just anytime. It is powered via four D batteries or with an optional AC adapter that is sold separately. More deals and details below.

The rest of the iTouchless stainless steel trash cans on sale at Woot can be found over on this landing page. You’ll find a few different form-factors, some larger some smaller, with deals starting from $24 Prime shipped. All of them are at the lowest prices we can find and are undercutting the Amazon listings right now.

While we are talking ways to upgrade your kitchen and other spaces for the spring and summer 2023, be sure to spend a few minutes to check out our home goods hub. This morning saw a new all-time low hit SodaStream’s new light-up E-TERRA Soda Maker Bundle and on the specialty beverage front, this Cuisinart Auto cold brewer is now at the best price we have tracked as well. Everything you need to know about the regular $55 brewer while it’s down at $39 is right here.

iTouchless 13-Gallon Automatic Touchless Trash Can features:

1 Natural Carbon Odor Filter is included to absorb and neutralize trash odors, for a fresh and clean smelling home. Only draws power as needed. 3X battery life of other sensor cans. 4 D size batteries (not included) can last up to 1.5 years. Powered by batteries (not included), or optional AC Adapter (sold separately, see other product variation) for battery-free power. Fingerprint-proof surface is easy to clean. Modern design is perfect for any kitchen or office décor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!