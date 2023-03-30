This $10 discount drops Elite Gourmet’s stainless steel dehydrator to a 2023 low of $45

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $55 $45
Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator for $45.16 shipped. Down $10 from its normal going rate of $55 so far this year, today’s deal comes in at the lowest that we’ve tracked in 2023. If you haven’t picked up a dehydrator yet, well, now’s the perfect time. With an adjustable temperature ranging from 95°F to 158°F, you’ll be able to really dial in the perfect settings depending on what food you have in it. Dehydrating is a great way to preserve foods as well as add a nice crunch to things like fruits, veggies, and more. Plus, it helps to bolster your snack routine without added sugars, preservatives, or other processed things. There are five steel trays here which let you have a lot of food in here at one time as well. Keep reading for more.

If you ditch the stainless steel design of today’s lead deal, then Elite Gourmet’s plastic-based dehydrator is a great alternative at $40 on Amazon. The trays are BPA-free and you’ll still have plenty of room to dehydrate a good amount of food at one time here.

You won’t want to miss out on the deals that we found on Breville’s smart stainless steel air fryer ovens that are on sale for up to $80 off right now. Pricing starts at $128 in this sale, and air fryer ovens can actually pseudo-dehydrate a little, though their best functions come from convection cooking and broiling things.

Elite Gourmet Food Dehydrator features:

  • Adjustable temperature from 95ºF to 158ºF ensures that foods are dehydrated at their optimal temperature and vertical air flow distributes heat evenly and efficiently.
  • Prepare 100% all-natural dehydrated foods and snacks with no added sugars, additives or preservatives. No more processed junk food, enjoy dry healthy fruit rolls, trail mix, granola, and much more!
  • Durable and easy to clean stainless steel bottom drying trays (11”x 7.75”) with clear-view sides are interchangeable and easy to clean.

