Save up to $80 on Breville’s smart stainless steel air fryer ovens, deals start at $128 today

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale on the Breville smart ovens headlined by the brushed stainless steel Smart Oven Air Fryer model at $279.95 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this is $70 off the going rate, and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also matching both the Amazon low and our previous mentions as well. This model arrives as one of the more attractive cookers for your countertop, if you ask me. A light-up LCD screen and 11 built-in cooking functions, including toast, bagel, broil, bake, roast, warm, pizza, reheat, cookies, and slow cook, are joined by the brand’s brushed stainless steel finish. You’ll also find integrated air frying action here – a feature you won’t find on the more affordable models in the lineup on sale below – as well as enough space for six slices of bread, a 13-inch pizza, an entire chicken, or a 9-cup muffin tray. More deals and details below.

For more kitchen and cooking deals, head over to our home goods hub. Among loads of deals on kitchenware upgrades ahead of the spring and summer cookouts, we are also tracking up to 30% off a range of Instant Pot gear in Amazon’s latest sale event. Pricing starts from $100 here and features everything from dedicated air fryers and multi-cookers to indoor grills and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer with Element iQ System delivers top performance and versatility allowing you to air fry and choose from 11 cooking functions; Use super convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30% and deliver crispy air fried foods. Using 5 independent quartz elements, smart algorithms steer power to where and when it’s needed to create the ideal cooking environment; Sensing and digital PID temperature control eliminates cold spots for precise and even cooking. The Smart Oven Air Fryer can turn out guilt free French fries, chicken wings and so much more; Higher temperatures combined with super convection (maximized air flow) deliver delicious, crispy golden air fried foods.

