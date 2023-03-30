Govee’s RGBIC LED Corner Floor Lamp dances to your music for $80 (Save 20%)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its RGBIC LED Corner Floor Lamp for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked only once before today. The all-time low is $20 lower than today’s deal, though that was only seen once before and for a limited time. This minimalist corner lamp holds up an RGBIC LED strip on a central post with a small circular base which allows the lamp to be placed essentially anywhere. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control this lamp with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with the said app giving complete control over the light. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. There are even six modes that allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. Keep reading for more.

Looking to decorate your office on a budget? You can instead pick up 32.8-feet of its RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured light above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with a built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for some other office lighting options? We’re currently tracking the new Govee Glide Y Lights marked down to $180, the best discount we’ve ever tracked. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app.

Govee Smart RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotions, and it will display multicolor effects simultaneously. Suitable for Christmas decorations indoor. Manage your LED corner lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your own Christmas lighting. Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamp, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes, suitable for Christmas and Thanksgiving gifts.

