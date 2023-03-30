Save 43% on Kodak’s Mini Shot 3 Retro 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera with eight sheets at $80

Kodak Photo Printer (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Printer with eight sheets for $79.99 shipped. Normally going for $141, this 43% discount or solid $61 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this camera and sheet bundle. With this bundle, you will receive the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro and eight 3×3-inch photo sheets. The camera itself can capture images and print them out like the instant film cameras back in the day, though this is a digital system and can even connect to your phone wirelessly. You’ll find six built-in filter effects that can be applied to your pictures with the Kodak Photo Printer app giving you access to even more filters and stickers which you can apply to pictures. While the eight sheets included here may not seem like a lot, you will still be able to save the pictures you take to your phone when you run out. Head below for more.

You should take some of your savings here and grab the 60-sheet Kodak 4PASS Film Cartridge Refill for $18. This bundle comes with three cartridge refills which will easily slot into the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro so you can keep printing out memories while hanging out with friends. You will be immediately able to handle the pictures that get printed thanks to the 4PASS system Kodak developed as it laminates the photos. You could also grab the Rieibi Mini Shot 3 Retro PU Leather Case for $15. This is a good option especially if you plan on traveling a lot with your new camera.

The last thing you’d want is for your new camera’s battery to die while out and about. We’re currently tracking Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 PD Qi Power Bank marked down to $100 which is matching the all-time low price. Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its versatile I/O. There’s notably a 100W USB-C port, which comes supplemented by dual USB-A slots. And up on top you’ll find an integrated Qi charger for topping off devices without even needing to dig a cable out of your bag.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera features:

Instant Camera + Photo Printer: The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a digital camera with a built-in photo printer, so you can print your images or cancel them after you have taken them. With this instant camera, you can also print 3×3″ photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad & Android devices.

Augmented Reality App: Download the KODAK Photo Printer application and print from anywhere at any time. With fun augmented reality features and other decorative features such as beauty, filters, frames, and more, you can use the app to express your photos. Our app and instant photo camera will do the rest of the work for you!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!