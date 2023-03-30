Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 PD/AC portable power banks hit all-time lows from $100 (Save $50)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of our favorite everyday carry upgrades for its best price yet. We first tested out the Sherpa 100 PD Qi power bank a few years back, but since then it has remained a staple in our daily setups. Now Amazon is stepping in to make it more affordable than ever before, with a discount down to $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the first discount in well over a month, too.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its versatile I/O. There’s notably a 100W USB-C port, which comes supplemented by dual USB-A slots. And up on top you’ll find an integrated Qi charger for topping off devices without even needing to dig a cable out of your bag. Then for a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Those in need of a more capable package for their everyday carry will also find that the savings today carry over to the Sherpa 100 AC courtesy of Goal Zero’s Amazon storefront. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the same $50 in savings as detailed above as well as much of the same all-time low status at $149.99. It has only dropped this low once before, and that was closer to the beginning of the year. This model comes equipped with a 25,600mAh just like the Sherpa PD above, but backs that with a full AC outlet for plugging in whatever gear you need. There’s also dual 60W USB-C ports and a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for good measure, all with the same display for monitoring battery levels and charging speeds.

For something a bit more capable even still, Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Power Station is also up for grabs thanks to a discount that’s still live from earlier in the week at $250. And surprise! There’s $50 in savings attached on this model, too.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100 AC features:

Dependable power you can rely on in any situation. Airline approved and travel-ready, the Sherpa 100AC lets you take your office anywhere, on the plane or in the wild. Integrated 100W AC port is perfect for keeping cameras and laptops charged in coffee shops, airports, trains, and more. High-speed 60W USB-C Power Delivery port lets you fast charge compatible laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Recharge from the sun with GZ solar panels or from the wall outlet.

