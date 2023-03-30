Logitech’s new Brio 501 1080p USB-C webcam sees first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 501 HD Webcam for $99.99 shipped. Available in three styles, this one normally sells for $130 and is now on sale for the very first time. It’s $30 off and just launched back in October of last year, too. Arriving at the all-time low is one of the latest camera releases from Logitech. Its new Brio 501 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M2 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

If you can get away with a more affordable upgrade for your setup, Anker’s Amazon storefront also has its new PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam on sale. This more affordable offering is also down to a new all-time low when clipping the on-page coupon, taking the usual $60 going rate and dropping that down to $49.99. This is $10 off and the best we’ve seen this year.

As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar discounted above. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus.

Logitech Brio 501 features:

Show up to every video call feeling confident, seen, and heard. Logitech Brio 500 includes features like auto light correction for low-lighting conditions, auto-framing so you can move during calls, and Show Mode for presenting objects on your desk. Brio 500 Webcam creates a more authentic Google, Teams, or Zoom meeting experience, allowing you to connect genuinely with others.

