Logitech’s new Brio 501 1080p USB-C webcam sees first discount to $100 (Reg. $130)

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $130 $100

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Brio 501 HD Webcam for $99.99 shipped. Available in three styles, this one normally sells for $130 and is now on sale for the very first time. It’s $30 off and just launched back in October of last year, too. Arriving at the all-time low is one of the latest camera releases from Logitech. Its new Brio 501 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M2 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

If you can get away with a more affordable upgrade for your setup, Anker’s Amazon storefront also has its new PowerConf C200 2K USB Webcam on sale. This more affordable offering is also down to a new all-time low when clipping the on-page coupon, taking the usual $60 going rate and dropping that down to $49.99. This is $10 off and the best we’ve seen this year.

As Anker’s latest workstation upgrade, the PowerConf C200 arrives at the other end of the spectrum as its higher-end Video Bar discounted above. Delivering 2K webcam capabilities much the same, this unit packs a handheld form-factor with built-in mount that can be positioned on everything from your laptop screen to iMacs, exterior monitors, and more. On top of the adjustable 95-degree field of view and dual microphones, Anker also includes low-light correction and auto focus.

Logitech Brio 501 features:

Show up to every video call feeling confident, seen, and heard. Logitech Brio 500 includes features like auto light correction for low-lighting conditions, auto-framing so you can move during calls, and Show Mode for presenting objects on your desk. Brio 500 Webcam creates a more authentic Google, Teams, or Zoom meeting experience, allowing you to connect genuinely with others.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Logitech

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Insect Lore’s Mini Butterfly Garden Kit comes wit...
This $10 discount drops Elite Gourmet’s stainless...
Govee’s RGBIC LED Corner Floor Lamp dances to you...
Cook for the family on Kamado Joe’s Big Joe II ch...
8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Xbox Controller comes wi...
Game for over 75 hours on a single charge with the ASUS...
Tested: Harber London’s luxury leather MacBook/iP...
Leica and Disney celebrating ‘100 Years of Wonder...
Load more...
Show More Comments