Spring clearance takes up to $899 off cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $900

If you haven’t been sold on the M2 devices yet and are still looking for a way to bring iPadOS into your workflow, Best Buy is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Putting cellular configurations in the spotlight, pricing now starts from $899.99 shipped for the 256GB capacity. This is down from its usual $1,399 going rate that it still trends at while clocking in at $100 below our previous mention. At $499 off, it’s the lowest we’ve seen to date. We’ll break it down below, but there’s also up to $699 in savings across the rest of the lineup.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Each of the following offerings are now clocking in at $100 less than our previous mentions. They are new all-time lows with as much as $899 in savings across the lot.

Cellular M1 iPad Pro discounts:

After squaring the previous-generation model up with the newer M2 counterpart, those who do want to go with Apple’s latest and greatest can also save right now, too. Up for grabs right now courtesy of Amazon is the more recent addition to the iPadOS lineup, which arrives with much of the same 12.9-inch display at $200 off.

Regardless of which model you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $90.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

