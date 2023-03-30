OtterBox takes 15% off iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases and more in latest spring sale

Spring is ushering in a collection of iPhone accessory price cuts across 9to5Toys, but today the folks over at OtterBox are ending the month by taking 15% off its collection of cases. No code needed, the savings apply right on the listing pages for everything from the latest iPhone 14 cases to Android devices, iPads, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new OtterBox Symmetry Series+ MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case at $42.46. Down from the usual $50 going rate, this is one of the very first price cuts since launching back in September and an $8 drop that marks down a collection of different styles at the best prices of the year. We last saw the case in a buy two for 22% off sale, but this is a great chance to save on just a single cover.

Covering your iPhone 14 Pro in a sleek design, this OtterBox case is made with 50% recycled materials and protects your devices with raised edges around the screen and rear camera assembly. The built-in MagSafe magnets also let you take full advantage of Apple’s magnetic wireless charging tech. I’ve been daily driving one of these covers over the past few weeks and love how the grippy rubber design feels in-hand.

While not everything is included in this latest OtterBox sale, the savings do carry over to everything you’ll find on this landing page. If you’re just looking for the best of the bunch, we have a few highlights worth checking out down below.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup.

OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro case features:

This trendy iPhone 14 Pro case shows off iPhone’s sleek design and is developed for seamless interaction with MagSafe. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. And the one-piece design is easy to install.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!