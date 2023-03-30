Samsung’s USB-C 1TB and 2TB T7 Shield portable SSDs hit best prices yet from $80

While we have seen a couple drops to $90 this year already, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down at $79.99 shipped. This model launched last April when we went hands-on with it ahead of release at $135. Now fetching a $110 regular price directly from Samsung, today’s deal is another $30 off that, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon – the same goes for the 2TB model that is now going for $139.99 shipped. Today’s deal on the 1TB variant is $10 under the price of the much older T7 standard that does not ship with the ridged rubberized exterior as well. You can expect up to 1,050MB/s speeds here, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, USB-C connectivity, IP65 water and dust resistance, and the aforementioned rubberized grip. Get a complete breakdown in our feature review plus even more down below.

If you can make do with an older model and slower overall transfers speeds – not all of us require lighting quick transfers for backups and moving files around – there is cash to be saved. The WD 2TB Elements SE comes in at $110 shipped to effectively double your storage capacity for $20 more than the 1TB Samsung above.

Joining an ongoing deal on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD from $90 right here, you’ll find even more still on sale below too:

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

