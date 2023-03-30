Samsung’s 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System surrounds you in sound at $268 low

For a limited time, Woot is currently offering the 2021 model Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $267.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This same system currently varies between $310 and $380 from 3rd party Amazon storefronts with today’s deal from Woot returning to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Shipping with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content playback, the HW-Q600A will surround you with sound during movie marathons. This is possible thanks to the acoustic beam technology which bounces sound around your room to simulate having speakers surrounding you even though everything is centralized in the soundbar. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with Samsung Galaxy 23 series and other select phones able to play music with a simple tap on the bar itself. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $120. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for some speakers for your gaming battlestation too? We’re currently tracking the Razer Nommo Pro 2.1-Channel Gaming Speaker System marked down to $399, the new all-time low price. This THX-Certified sound system will deliver premium audio to your gaming battlestation alongside Dolby virtual surround sound for “powerful cinematic immersion.” Here you will receive two speakers with a standalone downward-firing subwoofer to provide “desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound” alongside integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be configured in the Razer Synapse software. There are four ways of getting audio to these speakers including 3.5mm, USB, optical, and Bluetooth so you could even stream music from your phone while you’re not gaming.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Sound System features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Panoramic audio that dynamically moves with the action.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

