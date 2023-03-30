Razer’s THX-certified Nommo Pro 2.1-Ch. Gaming Speaker System falls 34% to $399 low

GameStop is now offering the Razer Nommo Pro 2.1-Channel Gaming Speaker System for $398.98 shipped. Normally going for $600, as it does from Amazon and Razer directly, this 34% discount or solid $201 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $81. This THX-Certified sound system will deliver premium audio to your gaming battlestation alongside Dolby virtual surround sound for “powerful cinematic immersion.” Here you will receive two speakers with a standalone downward-firing subwoofer to provide “desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound” alongside integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting which can be configured in the Razer Synapse software. There are four ways of getting audio to these speakers including 3.5mm, USB, optical, and Bluetooth so you could even stream music from your phone while you’re not gaming. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review of the Nommo Chroma speakers to get a better idea of what to expect.

Want to grab a gaming headset instead of a speaker system for your gaming setup? You could instead go with the Razer Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense Wireless Gaming Headset for $175. Unlike some of Razer’s other wireless gaming headsets, the Kraken V3 Pro HyperSense will also convert signals to vibrations for haptic feedback while gaming. Outside of this haptic feedback, you’ll enjoy the 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers that “push out exceptional highs, mids, and lows that don’t muddy, providing a more dynamic listening experience for deeper immersion.” As you’ll be gaming wirelessly here, you can expect a battery life of up to 44 hours without the haptics and lighting enabled. If you want to use the headset with an older console or device, you can also hook up a 3.5mm audio cable.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If the Razer option above is a bit too much for you and still want a gaming headset, it may be worth checking out the CORSAIR HS75 XB Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $90. Shipping with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound on PC and your Xbox, the custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” This headset is officially licensed for Xbox which means you won’t have to connect any dongles to the console for the headset to connect wirelessly. You’ll also be able to communicate with teammates thanks to the fully detachable microphone that itself will filter out background noise.

Razer Nommo Pro Gaming Speaker System features:

THX Certified Premium Audio: Tuned to bring out the speaker’s full potential

Dolby Virtual Surround Sound Technology: Providing powerful cinematic immersion

Solid Firing Subwoofer: Downward firing subwoofer for desk-shaking, room-thumping low end sound

Control at Your Fingertips: LED illuminated control pod lets you adjust the volume or mute the speaker quickly and easily

Versatile Connectivity: Connect via USB, Bluetooth 4.2, optical or 3.5 mm audio jack

