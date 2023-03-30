This galvanized metal raised garden bed makes growing your own veggies easy at $36

Amazon is offering the VEVOR Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed for $35.99 shipped with the code 40DE0330 at checkout. Coming at 40% off the typical $60 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal also marks the first discount that we’ve seen here and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. With spring finally here, it’s time to start thinking about your outdoor garden. Instead of having to dig up a ton of dirt from your yard, simply buy a few bags of soil and pour them into this large raised garden bed. It measures four by two feet and is one foot tall. This gives you plenty of space to plant various vegetables or herbs in your garden, all without having to dig into the ground. If you want to do something that’s deeper though, or are worried about water drainage, then you can remove the bottom. Or, if this planter lives on a patio, there’s an included bottom to keep things neat and tidy. Keep reading for more.

Reinvest some of your savings to pick up this digital watering timer for just $20 at Amazon. Perfect for automating your plant watering schedule, once you install this, you won’t have to worry about going outside to turn the water on or off for your vegetable garden, ensuring that the plants are always perfectly watered.

If you’re growing a garden to be a bit healthier this year, then maybe it’s also time to kick traditional sodas out the door too? Well, to help you with that, the SodaStream E-TERRA Soda Maker Bundle is currently on sale. Designed to deliver carbonated water that you can both sweeten and flavor at home, the SodaStream can assist in moving on from sodas with caramel color and other artificial ingredients to something a bit more healthy if that’s what you’re after, all for $160, which is down from its normal $200 going rate.

VEVOR Raised Garden Bed features:

No more hand injuries while gardening. The edges of our raised garden bed is designed with folded edging and features rubber strips, preventing injuries and fatigue. We also provide gloves to ensure your security during installation and gardening. It’s about time you brought your garden to life. If you have two sets of our galvanized garden raised beds, 5 possibles shapes can be assembled according to your imagination. When you have a garden bed, you can also assemble 3 possible shapes, and choose the best configuration according to your gardening area layout. Give your creativity the opportunity to expand and reach further!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!