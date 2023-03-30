SodaStream’s new light-up E-TERRA Soda Maker Bundle sees first price drop to $160

SodaStream just unveiled its latest sparkling water makers at the top of the month and we are now tracking the first price drop on the new E-TERRA model. Amazon has the SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker Bundle on sale for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $40 in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked. Today’s deal delivers a host of add-ons, most of which you’ll need to continue using the maker anyway, and comes in at the same price as the soda machine on its own directly from SodaStream. Three carbonation levels are available at the touch of a button and you’ll find a sweet blue LED treatment to let you know it is in action. This bundle ships with the maker, a pair of 60L Co2 cylinders, three dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors. Swing by our launch coverage for a closer look and down below for more details.

The cordless SodaStream Gaia Sparkling Water Maker comes in at $70 on Amazon to deliver a similar, albeit slightly trimmed down, experience as the model above for less. You’re not getting all of the extras you’re going to need to purchase separately anyway, nor will it provide the nice blue lighting, but it is a less pricey solution.

Swing by our home goods hub where you’ll find additional discounts on a host of items for around the house, kitchen, and yard to upgrade your space at a discount. This deal on Char-Broil’s bullet charcoal smoker, for example, delivers a 2023 low to enhance your backyard cookout game with a new 370-square inch smoker and more. All of the details you need on this deal and more are waiting right here.

SodaStream E-TERRA Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button with three preset carbonation levels.

Includes: (1) Sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, and (3) Dishwasher safe reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe.

