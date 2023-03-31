BLUEAIR’s Protect 7470i HEPA Air Purifier falls to new all-time low of $300 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the BLUEAIR Protect 7470i HEPA Air Purifier for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $600, this 50% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this purifier. This HEPA air purifier features a unique, modern design and can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi to support Alexa and app-based controls for hands-free operation. When set to its maximum fan speed, the Protect 7470i will be able to filter through 2,000-square feet of air in a single hour. The integrated filter here will capture 99% of airborne particles like smoke, pollen, dander, and more. That filter will also last up to 12 months before needing to be replaced as well. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $60.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this purifier will clean your air, what do you have cleaning your floors? We’re currently tracking the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station marked down to $330, the new second-best price. The AV911S EZ uses a row-by-row cleaning pattern to effectively clean your floors and it will return to the base when its battery starts running low. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 30 days of dirt and debris with the robot vacuum itself roaming around your home cleaning tile, hardwood flooring, and carpet. The design of the pickup brushes here makes this vacuum a good fit for homes with pets. You could start a cleaning session by pressing the button on the top of the vacuum, or instead, connect it to your Alexa or Assistant setup and use voice commands.

BLUEAIR Protect 7470i HEPA Air Purifier features:

24/7 PROTECTION: Against viruses and bacteria with GermShield technology that kills 99% of germs caught by the filter; Proactively monitors conditions and prevents growth on the filters on standby

CLEAN AIR IN MINUTES: Blueair’s HEPASilent dual filtration delivers up to 45% faster cleaning & up to 67% less noise than traditional HEPA filtration alone; Quickly cleans 418sqft large room in about 12.5 min or up to 2,000sqft XL space in 60 min, on high

REMOVES 99.99% OF COMMON ALLERGENS: Asthma Allergy Nordic Recommended – helps reduce allergens and pollutants that trigger allergy and asthma symptoms

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!