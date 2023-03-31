Shark’s AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with self-empty station for $330

Amazon is currently offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Base for $329.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 34% discount or solid $170 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this model while coming within $30 of the all-time low. The AV911S EZ uses a row-by-row cleaning pattern to effectively clean your floors and it will return to the base when its battery starts running low. The bagless self-emptying base can store up to 30 days of dirt and debris with the robot vacuum itself roaming around your home cleaning tile, hardwood flooring, and carpet. The design of the pickup brushes here makes this vacuum a good fit for homes with pets. You could start a cleaning session by pressing the button on the top of the vacuum, or instead, connect it to your Alexa or Assistant setup and use voice commands. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $140. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the iRobot option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Have you wanted a fan that can be controlled by Alexa and Assistant too? We’re currently tracking the Dreo Nomad One S Alexa Tower Fan marked down to $70, the third-best price to date. This 36-inch tower fan can connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network to allow for remote control from anywhere alongside integration with Alexa and Assistant for hands-free control. You can adjust the fan speed and the mode with just voice commands. The compact design of this fan makes it easy to position just about anywhere within your room and only generates 34dB of noise on the lowest fan speed so you can sleep peacefully. There is a basic filter located around the back which can be washed off when it becomes clogged.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base features:

Deep-cleaning power to tackle large and small debris, and pet hair.

Methodically cleans row by row, room to room for complete coverage.

It returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

Capture dust, dander, and allergens.

Easily start cleaning with Google Assistant, Alexa, or one tap in the app.

