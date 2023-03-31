Char-Broil’s bullet charcoal smoker makes setting up your backyard BBQ easy at $174

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker for $185.36 $174.30 shipped. Normally going for $230, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. For further comparison, you’ll find that it did go for as low as $143 back in November of last year, while today’s discount is the best we’ve seen since. Ready for spring cookouts, this charcoal smoker can be brought anywhere you go to make amazing BBQ with relative ease. There’s 370-square inches of cooking surface across two porcelain-coated grates, and the body is similarly coated for long-lasting durability. The door is sealed so you can keep the smoke inside of the chamber and you’ll find that there’s even a grill area up top if you want to cook multiple ways with a single unit. Keep reading for more.

Now that your summer smoker is secured, all you need is some delicious wood chips to fire it up. This bag of Weber Apple Wood Smoker Chunks will give you a good start and comes in at just $4.50 Prime shipped via Amazon. I use the chip variant in my smoker, and have loved the result that they produce.

A great addition to any grill or smoker is a good air fryer. Why, you may ask? Well, crispy fries are a great side for just about any grilled meal, especially when you don’t have to worry about deep frying in lots of oil. Right now, Breville’s smart stainless steel air fryer ovens are on sale from $128. With up to $80 in savings, these air fryers are great for upgrading your cooking setup this spring and would make a great pair to any grilling setup.

Char-Broil Bullet Charcoal Smoker features:

370 sq in cooking surface across 2 porcelain-coated cooking grates

Innovative airflow control system simplifies temperature regulation, featuring numbered damper settings

Two chamber-lift handles and lid-mounted temperature gauge

Formed fire access door seals the smoke chamber and steel tube legs offer a conveniently accessible height

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!