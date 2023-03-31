Chefman’s 12-piece countertop blender delivers major bang for your buck at $36

Amazon is now offering the 12-piece Chefman Countertop + Travel Dynamic Blending System for $36.44 shipped. Regularly as much as $90 at Best Buy when available, it more typically carries $60 to $80 price tag at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $6 of the best price we have tracked (a couple one-day deals last year) and is now at a new 2023 low. Much like the rest of the Chefman kitchenware lineup, this blender delivers a ton of bang for your buck. It might not be the most powerful or high-end option out there, but its 700-watt motor and extensive collection of pitchers and on-the-go cups are a notable option for casual home chefs and smoothie drinkers, especially at a price like this. It features three one-touch speed settings alongside the ability to “crush ice into snow” for iced cocktails this summer. The package includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, a 12-ounce tumbler, a pair of 24-ounce tumblers, an emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, a solid tumbler lid, and a travel lid – that’s a whole lot of extras for under $37. Head below for additional details. 

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a countertop blender with this many add-ons. But if a super casual model will suit your needs and you don’t require all of those cups and lids, something like this Black+Decker 10-speed model that’s actually relatively popular on Amazon will likely do the trick for $30

Speaking of deals for the kitchen, this morning also saw a notable $150 price drop go live on  Philips’ 4300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with a built-in bean grinder. Now down at $550 shipped, this is your chance to upgrade to a proper espresso machine with a solid discount attached. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more of this week’s best kitchen deals. 

Chefman Countertop + Travel Blending System features:

This versatile 12-piece blending set makes home blending simple and fast. Includes one 32-ounce easy-pour pitcher, one lid with filler cap, one 12-ounce tumbler, two 24-ounce tumblers, one emulsifying blade, one grinding blade, one solid tumbler lid, one comfort ring, and one travel lid. Designed with a 700 Watt motor, the blending system handles any mixing, stirring, pulsing, or blending task with ease. Use one of the programmed speeds for easy one-touch blending or use pulse for maximum control.

