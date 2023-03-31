Go fully automatic with Philips’ 4300 Espresso Machine and bean grinder at $150 off, now $549

Seattle Coffee Gear’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Philips 4300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $549 shipped. Regularly $699, this is over $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon having only been beaten once last summer by about $26. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee arsenal with a serious espresso machine you’ll be able to handle without much experience or expertise, this Philips model is a notable option. The designed in Italy setup is now seeing a sizable price drop and features a built-in display with simple controls to customize the length, strength, and temperature of your coffee – you can even save a pair of user profiles to quickly recall your favorite settings. The built-in 12-step ceramic grinder is joined by a milk frother for delicious creamy beverages and to deliver some pretty latte art int he comfort of your own kitchen. More deals and details below. 

Philips 4300 Automatic Espresso Machine features:

  • Enjoy 5 delicious coffees from fresh beans at your fingertips
  • Intuitive TFT display with icons makes it easy to customize the length, strength, and temperature of your coffee
  • Classic Milk Frother makes it simple to prepare warn, silky-smooth frothed milk
  • 2 user profiles to save your favourite coffee settings
  • Aroma Extract system provides the perfect temperature, aroma and crema

