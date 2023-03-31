Go fully automatic with Philips’ 4300 Espresso Machine and bean grinder at $150 off, now $549

Seattle Coffee Gear’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the Philips 4300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $549 shipped. Regularly $699, this is over $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon having only been beaten once last summer by about $26. If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee arsenal with a serious espresso machine you’ll be able to handle without much experience or expertise, this Philips model is a notable option. The designed in Italy setup is now seeing a sizable price drop and features a built-in display with simple controls to customize the length, strength, and temperature of your coffee – you can even save a pair of user profiles to quickly recall your favorite settings. The built-in 12-step ceramic grinder is joined by a milk frother for delicious creamy beverages and to deliver some pretty latte art int he comfort of your own kitchen. More deals and details below.
More ongoing espresso machined deals:
- De’Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump $140 (Reg. $160+)
- De’Longhi ECP36 Bar Pump $140 (Reg. $200)
- De’Longhi Auto Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema $700 (Reg. $900)
- De’Longhi EC9665M La Specialista Maestro $1,200 (Reg. $1,400+)
If you prefer to take the single-serve route, K-Cups or otherwise, we are still tracking notable deals on Instant’s Dual Pod Plus as well as the brand’s Solo single-serve and ground beans brewer at $75 shipped. On the iced coffee front, the new Amazon all-time low is still live on the Cuisinart Auto cold brewer at $39 shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more waiting in our home goods hub.
Philips 4300 Automatic Espresso Machine features:
- Enjoy 5 delicious coffees from fresh beans at your fingertips
- Intuitive TFT display with icons makes it easy to customize the length, strength, and temperature of your coffee
- Classic Milk Frother makes it simple to prepare warn, silky-smooth frothed milk
- 2 user profiles to save your favourite coffee settings
- Aroma Extract system provides the perfect temperature, aroma and crema
