This 59-inch L-shape desk gives you plenty of room to work in the office at low of $73

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsVECELO
Reg. $94 $73
a chair in a room

Amazon is offering the VECELO 59-inch L-shape Desk for $73.15 shipped. Down from $94, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is also the first major price drop that we’ve seen on this specific desk. If you need more than a standard single-sided desk to store your office gear, then this is a great option. Given the L shape, you’ll find that there’s two 55-inch long sections (though since they overlap you get a little less than that overall.) Each section is around 20 inches deep and the desk sits at 29.5 inches off the ground. The main wings of the desk can support 220 pounds, while the curved section can hold up to 50 pounds itself, making that the ideal place for a printer, some paper, or even a desktop computer. Keep reading for more.

Take your savings and pick up this headphone hanger on Amazon for just $5. This will help keep your new desk nice and tidy and allow you to always have your headphones at the ready. Whether you have a pair of AirPods Max on your desk or a Teams-certified headset for meetings at work, this is a must-have at any desk.

Speaking of desktops, if you need a new PC for the office then we recommend checking out Skytech’s new Azure desktop that packs a 12th Gen Intel processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. Down $200 from its normal going rate, it’s on sale for $1,800 right now and delivers plenty of power to handle 1440p or even some 4K gaming at your new desk.

VECELO L-shape Desk features:

  • Industrial look L-shaped computer desk with ”X” design attractive steel frame bring you an immersed in workspace for your home or office;
  • Both sides of this l shape workstation are the same 59.1” length provides you plenty of room for writing, computer work, handcraft, gaming, fits two 32’’ computer monitors; the table back has a cords slot for managing cables and power strip;
  • By removing the round board, change the l shaped desk into 2 single small folding computer desks. Also composition both small desks together into a long 2 person table;
  • [Easily Assemble] -It’s SO easy to set doesn’t even take 5 MIN! If you don’t believe just try it! All parts and necessary hardware with instruction are included, just follow the picture step by step;

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
VECELO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

BLUEAIR’s Protect 7470i HEPA Air Purifier falls t...
Shark’s AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with...
USB-C hub expands I/O while showing off tech inside
Save 46% on Sun Joe’s SPX205E-XT Portable Electri...
Elevate your MacBook or Surface Laptop with this adjust...
Creality Ender 3 S1 Pro 3D printer with direct-drive 30...
Case-Mate’s FUEL iPhone and magnetic Apple Watch ...
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally delivers a mixed-reality racing ...
Load more...
Show More Comments