Skytech’s new Azure desktop with 12th Gen Intel and RTX 4070 Ti graphics falls to low at $200 off

Amazon is now offering the all-new Skytech Azure i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,799.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Launching for $2,000 earlier in the month, this solid $200 price drop is this first discount we’ve tracked for this system and matches the Ryzen version of this desktop we tracked back in January. Here you’ll receive a gaming desktop equipped with a previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i7-12700F processor and the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. Working together, the Azure desktop will allow for high frame rate 1440p gaming even at high graphical settings. The CPU is even water-cooled here with a 360mm All-in-One unit. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of NVMe SSD storage being enough for a game library, but you will likely expand it later on. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a mobile gaming solution, check out the Acer Predator Helios 300 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,236. You will get Wi-Fi 6 support with lightning-fast wireless internet on supported networks alongside the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3060 graphics. This hardware is perfectly capable of powering the 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display in pretty much any game, with some stronger AAA games needing some settings turned down. One unique feature this laptop comes with that you won’t see in too many other places is the Alexa Show Mode which will let this device operate as if it were a Show device.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up a new keyboard for your gaming desktop? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless Gaming Keyboard marked down to $122, a new second-best price. This wireless keyboard is perfect for more compact spaces thanks to its 60% form-factor. It has swappable MX switches so you can easily change things up for a different feel in the future. With Cherry MX Speed switches pre-installed, you’ll find both per-key and 360-degree LightEdge RGB lighting on this keyboard.

Skytech Azure i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Azure lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Azure gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

