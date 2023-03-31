World Backup Day storage sale now live: Up to 55% off WD hard drives, Samsung SSDs, more

It’s World Backup Day, and as is tradition here at 9to5Toys, we’ll be rounding up all of the best storage discounts. Ranging from hard drives to solid-state drives, microSD cards, and flash drives, the savings are now rolling in thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box, B&H’s DealZone, and Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Across all three retailers, you’ll find some of the best prices to date with free shipping largely available on everything. Pricing does start at $13 throughout the entire sale at Amazon, earning you free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. This is the first massive storage sale of the year, and a perfect time to finally start practicing better backup habits, or just upgrade your gear with deep discounts across all of the top brands like WD, SanDisk, Samsung, Lexar, PNY, and CORSAIR. Head below for all our of top picks.

Amazon is leading the way for World Backup Day, with one of its annual Gold Box sales that put storage in the spotlight. All of these are some of the best deals on World Backup Day hard drives, SSDs, and other storage, which we’ve picked out below.

Other retailers like Best Buy and B&H are both also getting in on the savings today, too. You’ll want to shop both of those storefronts for all of the best discounts at either location, though the savings are largely just matching the likes of Amazon.

WD Red Plus NAS Drive features:

Stream, backup, share, and organize your digital content with a NAS and WD Red Plus drives designed to effortlessly share content with the devices at your home or business. NASware 3.0 technology increases your drives’ compatibility with your existing network and devices. For larger businesses with up to 24-bays, count on WD Red Pro drives to deliver exceptional performance.

