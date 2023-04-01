Clean your home this spring with BISSELL’s CrossWave X7 cordless vacuum/mop at $240

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot is offering the BISSELL CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum for $239.99 shipped. For comparison, this model typically fetches $364 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at $10 below the previous best price that we’ve tracked, delivering a new all-time low. This vacuum is perfect for cleaning homes that might have pets around. Being part of the CrossWave lineup, you’ll find that this model both vacuums and washes the floor at the same time, helping to clean even tough messes with relative ease. There’s a turbo pet mode which can scrub the floor nice and clean, and it’ll last for up to 30 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. Keep reading for more.

Looking for save even more? Well, the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum gets the job done at just $30.50 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at only 4-pounds, this vacuum is quite light. You’ll find a 3-in-1 design that allows you to easily transform it into other vacuums, like a handheld or stair tread cleaner. The only thing to remember here is that this vacuum isn’t battery-powered like today’s lead deal and there’s no washing function here.

Don’t forget to check out Shark’s AV911S EZ robot vacuum that’s on sale for $330 right now. Robot vacuums do the cleaning for you, and this model even comes with a self-empty station so you don’t have to worry about emptying the vacuum between cleans, making it even more hands-off and convenient to have a robot do your home chores this spring.

BISSELL CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Vacuum features:

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Advanced Cleaning for Homes with Pets. Save time by vacuuming and washing at the same time, across multiple surfaces, with our best CrossWave multi-surface cleaner for pet parents.

Cordless Power & Durable Digital Motor. Provides up to 30 minutes* of run time.

TURBO PET Mode. Tackle pet messes and remove tough, stuck-on messes with a boost of suction and cleaning solution.

