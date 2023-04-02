Save 50% on FLIR’s micro USB One Pro Thermal Camera in return to all-time $200 low

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is currently offering the FLIR One Pro Thermal Camera with micro USB for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 50% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only tracked once before today. Connecting to your phone over a micro USB port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The USB connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Lightning model to learn more.

If you miss out on this limited-time deal from B&H, another option you could go with is the Seek Compact Thermal Camera for Android at $209. While this is slightly higher than the lead offering, this price is pretty steady. The 206×156 thermal sensor can read temperatures between -40 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens can be manually focused so you get the clearest image possible. There is also a variety of color palettes you can select from. Thermal camera systems like these are perfect for contractors, building inspectors, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot or check on the operation of devices where heat could be a sign of defects.

Looking to pick up a new tablet for the family? We’re currently tracking a pair of new Fire HD tablet spring sales featuring even the latest models from $60. Headlining these sales has to be the latest mid-tier Fire HD 8 marked down to $60, a deal within $5 of the all-time low. Joined by a series of other models and configurations, for both kids and adults, the newest Fire HD 8 is now a solid 40% off the going rate for the most affordable option in today’s sale and, frankly, one of the best tablets you’ll find anywhere at a price like this.

FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for Android features:

FLIR ONE PRO: Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT: Measure temperatures up to 400 C – compared to a maximum of 120 C for the FLIR ONE Pro LT – with up to three spot temperature meters and six temperature regions of interest.

ONEFIT CONNECTOR: Adjustable connector extends by up to 4 mm, so you can secure your FLIR ONE Pro to your mobile device while its still in the protective case.

