Amazon’s spring Fire tablet sale from $60: HD 8, kids’ models at 2023 lows, more up to 50% off

Amazon has now launched a pair of new Fire HD tablet springs sales featuring some of the latest models and some offers for this kids. Headlining is the mid-tier, latest-model Fire HD 8 that is now going for $59.99 shipped. This model launched last September and carries a regular price of $100. Today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest we have ever tracked and matching our previous mention. Joined by a series of other models and configurations, for both kids and adults, the newest Fire HD 8 is now a solid 40% off the going rate for the most affordable option in today’s sale and, frankly, one of the best tablets you’ll find anywhere at a price like this. There are some refurbished Amazon tablets on sale right here, all of the details you need on the latest Fire HD 8 are here, and you will find our top picks from the new models that are now on sale below.

Amazon Fire HD tablet spring deals:

Fire HD Kids deals:

While we are on the subject, checkout the new spring deals on Amazon Fire TV streamers with Alexa remotes from $20, the $200 price drop live on Amazon’s latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV, the rest of its smart home gear that is also now starting from $20.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

Stay connected with family and friends – ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family or download apps like Zoom.

