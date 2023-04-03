Anker discounts USB-C hubs from $27 to start the week (Reg. $35), plus USB-A hubs from $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting an assortment of its USB-C and USB-A hubs, all of which are headlined by its 555 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub at $63.64 shipped. Typically fetching $75, today’s offer is delivering the first chance to save in 2023 like many of the offers we’ll cover down below the fold. It clocks in at $11 off and is the best we’ve seen in a full calendar year. Anker’s 555 USB-C hub arrives with eight ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook, while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port. A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 85W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports. It’s also bus-powered, for those times working away from a desk or power station. Head below for more from $15.

Alongside the featured offering, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is also marking down some other gear for your portable or at-home workstation. All of the following USB-C hubs are on sale for the best prices of the year, and many are even seeing the first discounts in 2023 outright.

Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a USB-C data port, 2 USB-A data ports, 1 HDMI port, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader, giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port. USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while an HDMI port supports media display at resolutions up to 4K@60Hz.

