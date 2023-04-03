Apple Watch Ultra all-time lows arrive on Alpine Loop styles at $730 this spring (Reg. $799)

The very first Apple Watch Ultra discount of spring has arrived. If your workouts could really use a new fitness companion that’s even more capable of tagging along on all kinds of workouts this spring and into summer, Amazon is now making Apple’s flagship release a better value. Dropping the Apple Watch Ultra down to $729.99 shipped with the price automatically applying at checkout, today you can save across all three Alpine Loop colorways. With a typical $799 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low thanks to the $69 in savings. We’ve only seen this deep of a price cut arrive twice before, with this markdown landing at the best price in months, too.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra styles on sale:

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

