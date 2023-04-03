Cuisinart’s 30-inch round flat top griddle falls to 2023 low of $267 today only, more

Today only, Woot is offering a number of outdoor cooking products on sale from $15 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Flat Top Griddle at $266.99. Down from a $402 going rate at Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023, though, it did fall as low as $171.50 back in November. This flat-top griddle is perfect for cooking a wide range of meals outdoors. Whether you’re wanting to prepare breakfast on cast iron with eggs, pancakes, and hashbrowns, or maybe you’re more into smashburgers or fried rice, this is a great way to get outside and get cooking. The 30-inch diameter cooking center can be accessed from all side and there’s even a paper towel holder and two folding side tables to keep necessities always within arm’s reach. The lid can be used to create steam, roast, smoke, or warm depending on what you’re cooking as well. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up the Cuisinart Cast Iron Smashed Burger Kit for $28.50 on Amazon. This kit includes a spatula, burger press, shaker, and even patty paper so you can “do it like the pros.” We also recommend checking out the Cuisinart 9-inch Melting Dome for $19 once you clip the on-page coupon, which will help ensure the perfect cheese melt on your smashburgers.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Ninja outdoor Woodfire grill and smoker on sale for $360 right now. At up to $100 off in this sale, you’ll find Ninja’s grill/smoker can also air fry making it a versatile outdoor cooking companion. Having a smoker like this is a great way to impart that great BBQ flavor that you know and love from restaurants all without ever having to leave home. Plus, the compact design here makes it easy to take with you on camping trips or to tailgating events with friends and family.

Cuisinart Round Flat Top Griddle features:

Experience 360° of Griddle Cooking Versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 30-inch diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan and rear grease cup, making for easy access and clean-up. The cooking center comes with a quick access paper towel holder, and two folding side tables. It also includes a stainless steel lid with an integrated vent, enhancing the features of a normal griddle! This lid creates versatility to steam, roast, smoke or warm! From eggs and pancakes to burgers or stir-fry, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station gives you the ability to explore your culinary creativity.

