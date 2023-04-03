Ninja’s outdoor cookout-ready Woodfire grill and smoker can also air fry at $360 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill and Smoker for $359.99 shipped. This model fetches a regular price of $460 directly from Ninja where it is on sale for $430. It more regular sells in the $400 range at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. Delivering not only a unique cooker from the brand but also a versatile option for spring and summer cookouts this year, it is a combo all-in-one wood-fired grill and smoker. This is the premium version that comes with the built-in food thermometer and a couple bags of real wood pellets to get you started (“used for flavor, not fuel, so you only need 1/2 cup”) – get more details on the two variants in our launch coverage. On top of all that, it also has built-in air frying action inside of a weather-resistant design that can replace or sit right alongside a typical outdoor grill. Get a closer look here and head below for more.

Today’s deal actually undercuts the Amazon price on the more basic variant without the extra goodies, but if a more traditional grill and smoker combo will do the trick you can save some cash with this Royal Gourmet model. You won’t get the modern Ninja design, air frying action, or extras here, but it will deliver a charcoal grill with an offset smoker at a much lower $150 price tag.

Swing by our home goods hub for more ways to bolster your cooking arsenal including this morning’s notable deal on the Elite Slim AeroGarden down at $70 for today only. On that note, we also still have Char-Broil’s bullet charcoal smoker that has now dropped even lower than our initial mention at $174 shipped.

Ninja OG751 Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill features:

BBQ SMOKER, & AIR FRYER: All In one with 100% authentic woodfire flavors. Get all the performance of a full-size propane grill with the same char and searing. Create authentic BBQ bark and flavor fast and easy with just 1/2 cup of pellets. Add woodfire flavor to your air fried favorites and cook all your side dishes outdoors. 141-sq-in. nonstick grill grate, crisper basket, built-in thermometer, pellet scoop, Ninja Woodfire Pellets Robust Blend and All-Purpose Blend Starter Packs, & Quick Start Guide with 15 recipes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!