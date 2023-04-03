Illuminate your setup with Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro RGB LED light kit at new low of $60

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its DreamView G1 Pro Gaming RGB LED Light Kit for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. While this kit has been fetching $90 for the past week or so, it just went back up to $140 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $30 below our last mention of $90 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to give your desk a visual upgrade, Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro kit packs both an LED strip as well as light bars. There’s an included camera that sits above your monitor which allows the system to track what’s on your screen. There are four specialized game modes like FPS, RPG, MOBA, and racing where the lights will reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time. The kit also connects to the Govee app so you can have even more control over the LED strip. Keep reading for more.

You could, instead, opt for the LED light bar kit alone from Govee at $47.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’ll find that this light bar kit doesn’t include the LED strip or camera required to provide fully immersive lighting. However, it’s still a great way to add a splash of color to your desk without breaking the bank if that’s what you’re after.

Speaking of gaming, if you’re looking into picking up a new computer, then consider Razer’s Blade 15 with an RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. On sale right now for $2,000, you’re saving $1,000 from its original price and $400 from its normal going rate for the past month or so. It has a user-upgradable SSD and RAM should you need more storage or memory in the future as well, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming LED Light Kit features:

To ensure a fully immersive experience, install the light strips on monitor with a gap of less than 3cm or curvature of more than 1500R of back panel. Moving lights can react to your audio by picking up your speaker or headphone(3.5mm). Create immersive effects for an elevated open-world experience. Create your dream setup with countless customization options on Govee Home App, including the DreamView feature to pair your other smart Govee lights.

Govee

Show More Comments