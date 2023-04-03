Razer’s Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti and upgradable RAM/SSD hits new low of $2,000

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,999.99 shipped. Down $1,000 from its original list price, today’s deal comes in at $400 below the typical going rate lately and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this might not be the latest Razer has to offer, you’re still getting plenty of value right here. You’ll find a 14-core 12th Generation i7 processor here backed by the previous-generation RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Razer says that the combo should deliver 100 FPS in games at 1440p, though the screen used here is a 360Hz 1080p display. Either way, you’ll easily drive even the latest games at medium to high settings without a problem. On top of that, you’ll find HDMI 2.1 output, Thunderbolt 4, UHS-III SD, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. Plus, the Blade 15 is user-upgradable so you can swap in more RAM or storage as needed. Learn more in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

Pair your new laptop with the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse paired with the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $130 at Amazon. The bundle delivers a premium gaming mouse and keyboard to your new setup, which would make it easy to convert the laptop into a desktop given how much power it has.

If you don’t mind ditching Razer for your peripherals, then consider Cooler Master’s CK720 mechanical keyboard that’s on sale for $85 right now. With hot-swappable switches, you’ll find that this keyboard has a lot of features without breaking the bank. Plus, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, making it a particularly notable deal.

Razer Blade 15 features:

Featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor (14-Core) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ti Series graphics, the new Razer Blade 15 provides game-changing visuals and performance that’s brought to life with a choice of 3 next-gen displays—360Hz, 4K, or 240Hz QHD for the best of both worlds.

