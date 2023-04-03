Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven takes you from the stove to the table at $80 off, now $150

Amazon is now offering the Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven for $149.99 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $230 and still fetching as much directly from Instant, this is a solid $80 off the going rate and the best price we can find. While we did see the green model drop to a few bucks less about a month ago, this is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked from Amazon. Note: You will find a third-party Amazon sellers with the red model at $130, but we don’t have any experience with them. This is Instant’s electric Dutch oven experience that also delivers five built-in cooking functions including braise, slow cook, sear, sauté, and warm. The “heavy-duty” enameled cast-iron cooking pot looks a lot like a typical non-electric Dutch oven but is even more capable with the ability to take your meal from the stovetop, to the cooker base, directly under the broiler in the oven, and then on to the table as an enameled serving dish as well. Head below for more details.

If a more traditional Dutch oven pot, without the built-in cooking features will do the trick for your needs, the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is a great option. This popular solution comes in at under $45 on Amazon and can even support your summer adventures over a camp fire and the like.

But if you’re looking for a new grill solution, Ninja’s 2022 model Woodfire release is now on sale. This one doesn’t actually use the wood as fuel, but rather as flavoring to support its built-in grilling, smoking, and air frying setup, not to mention including an integrated meat thermometer. Get a closer look at this deal right here and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Instant Precision 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven features:

Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop. Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift! Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

