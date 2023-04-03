LG’s Ergo 34-inch Curved UltraWide 1440p monitor supports single-wire setups at $547 low

Amazon is now offering the 34-inch LG UltraWide Curved 1440p USB-C Ergo Monitor for $546.99 shipped. Normally going for $797, this 31% discount or solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model while also being the second real price drop to date. As this monitor falls into LG’s Ergo lineup, it includes the brand’s Ergo stand which can extend, retract, swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjust to your needs. You’ll also have a 21:9 aspect ratio with this 34-inch curved display to do your creative work on with 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and HDR10 support. Connectivity is handled by dual HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables around. You can even have a single-wire office setup with the USB-C display input that also delivers 90W PD charging. Even though this isn’t designed strictly for gaming, it does feature AMD FreeSync support so you’ll have no screen tearing when you do game. Head below for more.

Update 4/3 @ 11:11 a.m: Amazon is also now offering the 34-inch LG UltraWide Curved 1440p USB-C Monitor for $446.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this solid 36% discount marks the first substantial price drop we’ve seen for this monitor model. You’ll find all the same specs here as the Ergo model discussed above and the money you’re saving here is created by dropping the Ergo stand and using a typical stand.

Looking for something more geared toward gaming? You could instead go with the ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $329. Coming with AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 165Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. You’ll also find HDR10 support here for when you want to game in HDR or watch some movies. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables.

Is your laptop limiting when it comes to I/O? We’re currently tracking discounts on an assortment of Anker USB-C and USB-A hubs starting from $15. Leading the way here has to be its 555 USB-C 8-in-1 Hub marked down to $63.50, the best price we’ve seen over the past year. Anker’s 555 USB-C hub arrives with eight ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook, while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port. A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 85W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Curved Ergo USB-C Monitor features:

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic, visual immersion experience with the enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% (Typ.) color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

Whether you’re a creative professional, a gamer, or you just really appreciate the depth in color, this monitor delivers every color and shade are just as they were intended by reproducing 1.07 billion colors, covering over 95% of the DCI-P3 (Typ.) color space.

With the Ergo stand and LG UltraWide™ Monitor all in one you can experience a truly flexible workspace. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot, retract, swivel — the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily make room to stretch.

